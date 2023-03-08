Hrithik Roshan is a fitness freak. The actor has time and again proven the fact that how hardcore of a fitness lover he is. And now with that, the actor has again proven it to the world with his new fitness routine on social media, and it’s something unusual to take off on a festival like Holi.

In the video, we can see Hrithik Roshan decked up in his gym clothes and initiating a hardcore workout regime with other fellow members at the place. The actor along with other fitness enthusiasts in the video, all working it out for the day. The video got us inspired for good.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “No rang or bhang , just sweat n fun ! A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare !

Happy Holi beautiful people!

How’s your Holi going?”

Here take a look-

However, this didn’t go well with the netizens. One wrote, “Ye wo log hai jo LA Tomatina festival pe rang khelte hai……. Wah re Duniya.” Another wrote, “Stop writing this kind of fucking caption! write such captions in other festival!”, a third user wrote, “And you dont belong to that culture too..so dont try to preach..”. A fourth one added, “Aaj to Holi khelo Gym to hamesha karte rehte ho aap”

Well, what are your thoughts on this ‘workout’ friendly Holi initiative by Hrithik Roshan? Let us know in the comments below, and for more such updates on celebs stay tuned to IWMBUzz.com.