Got bored of the same old-fashioned color walls? Try something new with pastel colors. Pastel color paints look more stylish and sleek. The texture serves a good impression and makes you feel better. Also, the shine gives you a luxurious and classy look. This is why we bring you some of the best 5 pastel color paint suggestions for your home walls to make them look more lavish.

1)Lavender Pastel

This specific color from the family of Lilac serves as one of the best examples of pastel color. The fine texture and soothing look make it one frequent choice for people to style their walls.

2)Pink Pastel

Though the pink color sounds ordinary and used up, the pastel shade of pink has a shine and upmarket look. It is soothing to the eyes and a pleasure to live in such a beautiful environment.

3)Mint Green Pastel

Pastel color feels calm and relaxing. It is more like the therapist elevates your mood. The green color serves as a refreshing vibe, and the pastel shine makes it attention-grabbing.

4)Blue Pastel

Blue is the regular color that every home must have once or say it kinda forever until you are released to change it. However, the pastel touch of blue is a true beauty with walls. And you must try them for another forever.

5) Purple Pastel

Similar to Lavender, it is a darker shade with a pinch of more pinkish. But the pastel shades add up every space left to make it the best.

Which color would you prefer? Drop your pick in the comments section and for more articles, follow us on IWMBuzz.com.