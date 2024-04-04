Lifestyle | Home Decor

Payal is a well-known gaming personality and streamer. In this post, she displayed her classy streaming studio setup. Take a look below.

Payal Dhare, also known as Payal Gaming, embarked on her gaming journey in 2020 during the lockdown. Initially a novice, she quickly rose to the top of the gaming industry with her exceptional skills. Today, she boasts a staggering 3.64 million subscribers on YouTube. In this post, she offers a glimpse into her stunning streamer studio, a testament to her journey and success.

Payal’s Streaming Studio Appearance-

Payal gives us a tour of her streaming studio appearance on Instagram. In the picture, the gamer showed her airy room color is in white theme. She made an open shelf on the front wall with showpieces, green plants, and a camera. And on another shelf full of a gold play button and awards. For the gaming setup, she took a white table with a multi-colored printed keyboard mat, two computer screens, one tablet, a CPU, a keyboard, and a mouse.

She is a total anime fan, flaunting her anime toys collection and some soft toys to enhance the room’s look. She maintains the soft pink theme for the gaming setup in the room, having a big pink and black chair with a floral-shaped back pillow. There is a window with a view and natural light. She also shared a video of her night streaming setup and showcased her building views and a shoe shelf.

Did you like watching Payal's room appearance?