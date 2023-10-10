I have my eyes on Salman Bhai’s Panvel farmhouse: Utsav Sarkar

Young and talented Utsav Sarkar, who replaced Adarsh Gourav as the protagonist Ankit in the third season of Hostel Daze, is in love with his house The actor and director candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actor revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My writing space by the window. And of course, a coffee mug is a cherry on top.

What should your dream house look like?

Definitely away from the city. Something very minimal, on a beach.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I am not great with colours, to be honest. But light shades with a good amount of white and blues would be great.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

While Mannat would be the obvious answer for many, I have my eyes on Salman Bhai’s Panvel farmhouse. Along with his horses of course.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

For the dream house, I’d want a dream guest, Walter White.

What should your window view look like?

Would love to see a couple of Dolphins saying hi to me as I open the curtains in the morning.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I live in Mumbai. We don’t have the luxury of choosing parts in our house

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint, any day.