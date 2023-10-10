Lifestyle | Home Decor

I have my eyes on Salman Bhai’s Panvel farmhouse: Utsav Sarkar

Utsav Sarkar, who replaced Adarsh Gourav as the protagonist Ankit in the third season of Hostel Daze, in love with his house, so he candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Oct,2023 10:53:20
I have my eyes on Salman Bhai’s Panvel farmhouse: Utsav Sarkar 860062

Young and talented Utsav Sarkar, who replaced Adarsh Gourav as the protagonist Ankit in the third season of Hostel Daze, is in love with his house The actor and director candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actor revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My writing space by the window. And of course, a coffee mug is a cherry on top.

What should your dream house look like?

Definitely away from the city. Something very minimal, on a beach.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I am not great with colours, to be honest. But light shades with a good amount of white and blues would be great.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

While Mannat would be the obvious answer for many, I have my eyes on Salman Bhai’s Panvel farmhouse. Along with his horses of course.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

For the dream house, I’d want a dream guest, Walter White.

What should your window view look like?

Would love to see a couple of Dolphins saying hi to me as I open the curtains in the morning.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I live in Mumbai. We don’t have the luxury of choosing parts in our house

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint, any day.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Rituraj K Singh, Smita Sharan and Mayank Malik in web film Khel 860071
Exclusive: Rituraj K Singh, Smita Sharan and Mayank Malik in web film Khel
My favourite exercise is to dance to Bollywood music: Smriti Kalra 860065
My favourite exercise is to dance to Bollywood music: Smriti Kalra
The Rekha Mystique Continues To Blossom 860056
The Rekha Mystique Continues To Blossom
I hope goodness prevails in Dimple now: Nishi Saxena on the tragic phase in Anupamaa 860059
I hope goodness prevails in Dimple now: Nishi Saxena on the tragic phase in Anupamaa
Playing negative characters can indeed be challenging: Amit Sadh 860049
Playing negative characters can indeed be challenging: Amit Sadh
In Photos: Shehnaaz Gill Quirky 'School Girl' Vibe In Collar Top And Pleated Skirt 859926
In Photos: Shehnaaz Gill Quirky ‘School Girl’ Vibe In Collar Top And Pleated Skirt
Read Latest News