ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Home Decor

Inderjeet Modi reveals about his dream house

Inderjeet Modi, who has worked on many popular projects, like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein, on his home sweet home

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Jul,2023 12:44:47
Inderjeet Modi reveals about his dream house

Handsome hunk Inderjeet Modi, who has worked on many popular projects, like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein, is in love with his house, so he candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actor revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

Kitchen and space on the balcony where I meditate.

What should your dream house look like?

It would be a house with a library, meditation room, gym, a room dedicated to practicing my craft, a room where I can watch movies on the projector (theatre room), a mini garden, sea facing if it’s in Mumbai, or in the mountains. Enough space for my family.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White and grey.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Will Smith

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I have a very small friend circle, so I will call those few friends, nothing in particular. And the entire family is there already.

What should your window view look like?

Nature, sea, mountains, or forest.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I don’t like the part which is messy, it could be any place, I don’t like a mess in short. However, I myself create a lot of mess that’s a different thing.

Wallpaper or paint?

Artistic paint on walls

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Imlie Spoiler: Shocking!! Dhairya meets with his untimely death
Imlie Spoiler: Shocking!! Dhairya meets with his untimely death
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to go to India
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan decides to go to India
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locks himself inside a room
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir locks himself inside a room
Meet spoiler: Sumeet worries about her future with Raunak
Meet spoiler: Sumeet worries about her future with Raunak
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stops Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi stops Ranbir and Mihika’s grah pravesh
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya goes through a realization
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya goes through a realization
Read Latest News