Inderjeet Modi reveals about his dream house

Handsome hunk Inderjeet Modi, who has worked on many popular projects, like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, and Rang Jau Tere Rang Mein, is in love with his house, so he candidly chatted with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment. The actor revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

Kitchen and space on the balcony where I meditate.

What should your dream house look like?

It would be a house with a library, meditation room, gym, a room dedicated to practicing my craft, a room where I can watch movies on the projector (theatre room), a mini garden, sea facing if it’s in Mumbai, or in the mountains. Enough space for my family.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White and grey.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Will Smith

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I have a very small friend circle, so I will call those few friends, nothing in particular. And the entire family is there already.

What should your window view look like?

Nature, sea, mountains, or forest.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I don’t like the part which is messy, it could be any place, I don’t like a mess in short. However, I myself create a lot of mess that’s a different thing.

Wallpaper or paint?

Artistic paint on walls