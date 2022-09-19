Marriage is an important event in life. A girl waits for this day with mixed emotions. This is the emotion of finding someone new with whom she will live her life and leaving all those important people she has lived with until now. It is a beautiful and emotional feeling for a girl, and it is important for her to be mentally stable and hold herself strong to pass this phase of her life. And so we share 5 must-do things to teach your daughter before her Big Day.

1) Respect: Respect is one of the most important things in everyone’s life, whether a woman or a man. So teach them to respect their in-laws, her husband in every other thing in her new life. But nothing to do at the cost of sacrificing her own respect.

2) Financial Independence: Finance is a big thing; be it, a girl or boy, the person should be financially stable to stay strong in hard times. Teach your daughter to be financially independent through her in-laws providing her with enough money.

3)No To Any Kind Of Abuse: This is the most important thing to teach your daughter to not to bear verbal or physical abuse. No one has a right to abuse you emotionally or physically, and if something like this happens, take instant action and report this.

4)Don’t Stop Going Out: After marriage, do not stop your things or stop talking to people you used to. Keep socializing and have your own group to engage with outside of the home.

5)She Isn’t Alone: Make your daughter comfortable that she has other people than her in-laws. Marrying a man and going to someone’s house doesn’t mean you have no connection with your parents, so always look for the other side if you need to.

