You likely feel quite at ease in your own company if you identify as an introvert.

But eventually, you can come to the conclusion that you’ve lost some of your social connections. Perhaps you haven’t experienced any loneliness personally, but your well-intentioned relatives are constantly insisting that you should make a few new friends.

You could question whether you actually spend too much time alone if you don’t have many or any close pals. Even as you assess the benefits and drawbacks of enlarging your social network, you could be unclear about where to begin. Making friends as an adult is typically difficult.

The COVID-19 era’s new reality of remote friendships could seem doubly alluring since it provides a way to connect while maintaining a physical distance. However, making friends online can often be difficult.

Try the suggestions for connecting with meaning in the list below when you want a brief break from being alone.

1. Evaluate your reasons: As you are surely aware, introversion simply describes how you recharge. Contrary to popular belief, being introverted does not imply shyness or hatred of people. In actuality, introverts frequently build enduring partnerships.

2. Aim for quality over quantity: Prioritize high-quality relationships above a large number of low-quality ones, as shown by the study cited above. Let’s say that you have a close bond with one good friend and your family. Even though you get along with your coworkers, you are happy to say goodbye at the end of the day. When necessary, you can strike up polite conversation, but you don’t necessarily need to get to know most individuals you encounter.

3. Embrace your passions: Even though some would advise you to “broaden your horizons” or “break out of your shell,” you don’t always need to go to new activities to make new acquaintances. Finding people who share your interests in the same hobbies, pursuits, or philosophical perspectives can be essential to establishing lifelong friendships.

4. Never be frightened to attempt anything new: Trying new things might be advantageous as well. If your current interests don’t offer many chances for interaction, you might think about trying something different. It’s OK to start small. Set a goal for yourself to attempt one activity that has always fascinated you. It may be a guided tour of a historical place, a dance class, a birdwatching tour, or an evening of stargazing. Numerous individuals discover chances for connection while giving back to society or taking part in different activities. The first time you visit, you are not required to speak with anyone. But if you had a good time, return and try to make friends with someone you know.

5. Utilize your advantages: You still have a lot to offer, even though you might not perform at your best in social settings or be eager to display your feelings to others. Spend some time reflecting on your own characteristics and recognizing your strengths. Some of your personality traits, behaviors, or skills may be your strongest suit.