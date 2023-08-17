ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Love and Relationships

I am scared to be the first to approach a girl: Himanshu Rai

Himanshu Rai, who is currently seen in Sony TV show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi and plays the prominent character 'Keshav Kulkarni', got in a candid chat for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 Aug,2023
I am scared to be the first to approach a girl: Himanshu Rai 843425

Young actor Himanshu Rai, who is currently seen in Sony TV show Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi and plays the prominent character ‘Keshav Kulkarni’, has also acted in shows like Yeh Vaada Raha and Chandra Nandini. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

I would love to spend some vacations in the mountains. And spend some quality time with her. Some good food, talks, music, and dance. It needs to be a chilled environment.

Your favourite romantic movie?

My favourite romantic movie: The Notebook

What is your dream date destination?

My dream date destination will be Arunachal Pradesh. A place blessed with natural beauty and peace all around.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I don’t run around girls to impress them. So I don’t have any patao line. If a mutual hope I see in a relationship, I would love to make her feel special with some gentleman moves and real compliments. I’m genuinely scared to be the first to approach a girl like that.

What does love mean to you:

I feel love is all about togetherness. Be it a good or bad time, we need to support and encourage each other.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

A perfect example of a Bollywood couple giving love or relationship goals would be Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza. They are perfect and very much in love. They spread positivity.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

The criteria I would want will any day ‘brain’, I believe a person with a good brain, will always have a good personality and will always be attractive.

