Arshi Bharti Shandilya is one of the prettiest and most admired upcoming talents in the Indian entertainment industry. She’s already impressed everyone with her brief stint earlier in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and she has all the makings of a beautiful and celebrated star in the future. Read the conversation below to know more about her choices when it comes to her love life –

One thing that that Impresses you the most about a man/woman/other?

Personality, Nature, Simplicity and especially how they treat their family members as I’m pretty close to my folks i expect the same from others.

Favourite features in a man/woman/other that attracts you the most?

Eyes.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

It’s funny but i kinda like this

“Do you have a Band-Aid? ‘Cause I scraped my knees falling for you.”

Which actor/actress would you like to go on a date with?

Kartik Aaryan.

What does love mean to you?

Respect, Transparency, Support and Loyalty.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. They had arguments, fans didn’t like Anushka for some stupid reason and said what not to her but still they didn’t give up on each other.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

A decent man with brain.