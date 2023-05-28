My dream date destination is Japan - Sehnoor

Apart from being a talented singer and actor, Sehnoor has now also started her career as a Producer. She has a lot on her plate. Amidst all this, let's read this fun article about her lifestyle and choices when it comes to love. Read to know more

Sehnoor, as an actor was seen in a music video as a singer with Asim Riyaz in ‘Badan Pe Sitare’. Apart from that, she will also make her debut in the Telugu industry with a suspense thriller horror film called “Prank Gone wrong” which is produced by Adipudi Padmanabha Reddy a legendary producer in the business. Sehnoor was also last seen alongside Pawan Singh in ‘Prapanch which was a Bhojpuri web series. Currently, the actress has taken a producer’s seat and has announced her debut series as a producer called FASAL which will be based on a strong message to the audience. Read this special lifestyle article about her love and romance choices

Do you believe in love at first sight?

No.

How should your dream date look like?

It doesn’t really matter about the place as long as good quality time spent without forcing and awkward conversation.

What is your dream date destination?

Japan.

One thing that Impresses you the most about a man/woman/other?

He should smell good no matter what.

Favourite features in a man/woman/other that attracts you the most?

I guess the eyes and smile.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

“You are so fine that u made me forget my Patao line.”

Which actor/actress would you like to go on a date with?

Actually no one as such as of now.

What does love mean to you?

It’s like Tom & Jerry cartoon balancing and giving 100% to it.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Just a good loving heart.