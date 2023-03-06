Young and talented actress Maira Dharti Mehra is currently winning accolades for her performance in the Star Plus show Pandya Store. She is popularly known for her roles in projects like ‘Aashiqana’, ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, ‘Shaadi Mubarak’, among others. The actress got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed her dream date destination, favourite romantic movie and more.

How should your dream date look like?

I am more of a Bollywood person, so I would like my date to be very dreamy and full of stars and lights around it.

Your favourite romantic movie?

I like all the Dharma Movies, but my favourite one is Me Before You.

What is your dream date destination?

I would love to go to Bora Bora Island.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Your beauty made me forget my lines (smiles)

What does love mean to you.

Love for me means prioritising another person before you.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Both are important.