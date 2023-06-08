Paris will be my dream date destination: Ali Khan

Ali Khan, the young and talented actor, who has entertained fans in the popular Star Bharat show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hain, is all set to charm audiences in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Barsaatein on Sony TV. The actor will play the role of Kushal Tandon’s best friend in the show. Ali got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

It would be a dreamy date with the right person. Only spending time with them would make the simplest dinners most luxurious. And also turn the day into a magical one. Hence, I believe it’s all about the person and not the place

Your favourite romantic movie?

Barfi

What is your dream date destination?

Paris, the city of love

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Baby, your feet must be tired because you have been running all around in my head

What does love mean to you:

Love is the essence of life. It means everything. Love your family, friends, and pets. Love is everywhere, it’s how you see it ❤️

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, for sure. It is not easy being that famous and that loyal at the same time. Something about SRK speaks power #relationshipgoals

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

There is no beauty without brains.