Bigg boss has been a popular reality show for last 16 years . Lately bigg boss has been a trendsetter for fashion as many contestants have emerged as style divas and dudes . Famous celebrity stylist Mohit Kapoor has styled people like Umeed Riyaz and Gautam wig shares the fashion quotient of Big boss . Mohit lists his favourite stylist celebrities in the reality show who have defined the everyday fashion with their clothes in the show :-

Hina Khan: Mohit says Hina made accessories like hair band pyajamas night suits look kool in her stint in big boss season 15 . Rather than sporting a haggard look Hina appeared stylist for all four months in the reality show . Mohit says Hina broke her akshara Bahu image with his styling . Be it her daily wear clothes or the weekend the war special outfits Hina looked chic and stylist every time camera zoomed on her

Gauhar Khan: Winner of Bigg boss season 7 Gauhar looked classy in her stint as a contestant . Mohit says Much before Hina Khan Gauhar was one celebrity who made sure she never look unkempt and dirty . In fact she was the trend setter of looking presentable in front of 24 by 7 cameras

Rubina Dilaik: Mohit says Rubina bought High fashion to the reality show . Rubina in season 15 remained a style divas with her queen outfits and invented the boss lady style in the reality show . Even her accessories looked chic in the show

Karan Kundra: As a fashion stylist Mohit kapoor feels karan bought funky clothes style in Bigg boss . Unlike the T shirt pyjamas Karan used to ear flashy outfits that always made his the center of attraction in the show

Asim Riyaz: Season 13 of bigg boss was the one of the best season with names like late Siddharth shukla , Shehnaaz Gill , Rashmi Desai became household names . Mohit says among all these Asim Riyaz defined fashion which was classy , trendy and unique . He says that’s why he stood out among the popular celebrities in spite of being a newcomer . Mohit has styled his brother Umer RiyAz in season 15 and had closely Riyaz brothers . Mohit says in show like bigg boss being different but real always makes you stand in the crowd no matter you are a celebrity or a common man