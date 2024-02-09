Global Indian-Entrepreneur Diipa Büller-Khosla invited as a distinguished speaker at Harvard Business School for the second time!

India is having a time like never before with global achievers at the centre of it, helping shape the winning global narrative. Another moment of pride for the nation is that Diipa Büller-Khosla is gearing up for a return to Harvard Business School, and we couldn’t be prouder! This is the second time that the global Indian personality has been invited as a speaker at Harvard Business School.

Khosla is not just any entrepreneur – she’s a trailblazer, a renowned name across the International fashion fraternity, and does complete justice to being called a Global Indian of Great Influence, as she continues to don multiple hats with her multi-faceted personality.

As Diipa creates history being the first Indian speaker, entrepreneur from the industry to grace the prestigious halls of Harvard Business School twice, here is a look back to the last time around when in 2022, she wowed the crowd with her insights on ‘Diversity in the Beauty Industry’. Her speech focused on her brand’s vision of democratising ‘desi’ beauty and globalising India’s Ayurveda. Taking the beauty industry a notch higher with her thoughts and brand, Diipa is leaving no stone unturned and is winning all our hearts with her real self in a multi-screen environment.

This year, she’s bringing her inspirational entrepreneurial journey to the fore yet again as she addresses the universal themes around ‘Beyond Labels: Changing the Narrative as Minority Women Leaders’. From building her own beauty empire to addressing the best of the bests while sharing entrepreneurial wisdom bombs at Harvard Business School, Diipa’s omnipresent influence knows no bounds. But she’s not just about business – she’s also a trailblazer for change, spearheading the ‘Post For Change’ foundation and leaving her mark at the Cannes red carpet as the first First South Asian Entrepreneur to host talent.

Inspiring young women across the world, she’s not just taking over the world – she’s bringing glory to the nation, with one Harvard talk at a time.