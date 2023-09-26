Lifestyle | Personalities

Katrina Kaif Breaks Barriers as UNIQLO's First Indian Brand Ambassador

Katrina Kaif has once again made a groundbreaking move that has sent ripples through the world of fashion and entertainment, as she has been unveiled as the first Indian brand ambassador for the Japanese global fashion giant, UNIQLO. This announcement marks a significant moment in the history of Indian representation on the global stage.

Katrina Kaif, as UNIQLO’s newly appointed brand ambassador, perfectly embodies the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, affordability, and sustainability, which have been consistent values celebrated by the brand. The actress, when asked about this association stated, “I am very excited about my partnership with UNIQLO. Personally, I have always been fascinated with Japanese culture and their design aesthetics. UNIQLO has been my go-to brand for my daily essentials and over the years I have admired how functional and innovative their products are. Their simple, high-quality clothing is also very versatile, and perfect to build one’s everyday wardrobe with.”

Katrina Kaif’s global icon status highlights UNIQLO’s strategic decision, leveraging India’s expanding fashion market and the youth demographic who admire her style and charitable endeavours. Alongside her role as UNIQLO’s ambassador, Katrina also serves as the brand ambassador for Etihad Airways.

 

