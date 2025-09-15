AJIO New Ad Review: Glamorous and Gorgeous

AJIO just dropped its latest festive ad campaign, and honestly, this is how you make a celebration go viral in style! From the very first beat to the last sequin, this ad is a full-blown fashion spectacle — loud, proud, and dripping in desi-glam.

Featuring a star-studded lineup including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Abir Chatterjee, the film doesn’t just showcase outfits — it serves entire lewks. Every frame bursts with colour, culture, and chaos in the best way possible. Think tradition, but with a personal twist: a yellow dhoti meets a splash of pink glitter, a saree paired with sneakers, and lehengas that twirl to their own beat. It’s a delightful riot of self-expression.

The ad celebrates not just diversity in style, but in people — highlighting how everyone, no matter their vibe, has a unique way to “festival.” Whether you’re bold and dramatic or subtle and soulful, AJIO says there’s room for you on this glam train. And the best part? No apologies. Just pure fashion audacity.

The soundtrack? Total banger. You’ll catch yourself humming it mid-scroll, and maybe even planning your own festive reel because hey, AJIO is inviting you to join in with #ThisIsHowWeFestival.

AJIO’s new ad is less of a campaign and more of a movement with cultural diversity— one where tradition gets a trendy remix, and every outfit is an act of self-love. It’s bold, beautiful, and most importantly, it’s you. So go ahead, wish list those looks — the All Stars Sale hits on 11th September.