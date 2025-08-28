BW Businessworld Marks 45th Anniversary With Landmark Edition

A Forward-looking Special

The commemorative issue will spotlight:

India@2047: Vision and roadmap for a developed India

The Changing Face of Leadership: Insights on how leaders are preparing for the future

Voices That Matter: Perspectives from policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry icons shaping tomorrow

A Collector’s Edition

The 45th Anniversary Edition will not only reflect on the past but also provide a blueprint for what lies ahead, featuring exclusive essays, in-depth features, and thought leadership for India’s most influential decision-makers.

Wider Impact

This milestone edition will benefit from extended circulation and digital amplification, ensuring maximum visibility among business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and the wider ecosystem of change-makers. It presents a unique opportunity for organisations to align themselves with a defining moment in India’s growth journey.

The BW Businessworld 45th Anniversary Special Edition will be released in September 2025.