Flipkart New Ad Review: When Big Stars Go Sasta Shopping

What happens when Bollywood legends, Instagram influencers, and a Shark walk into a party? Apparently, they’ve all been shopping sasta on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant’s latest Big Billion Days campaign, titled “Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai!”, is a glitzy, over-the-top celebration of deals — and dreams.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the 3-minute film kicks off with influencer Arista Mehta showing off her Flipkart bargains in the office. Moments later, she’s transported into a sparkling alternate universe straight out of Om Shanti Om, surrounded by some of India’s biggest names.

In a standout elevator scene, Alia Bhatt compliments Arista’s phone cover — only for Amitabh Bachchan to enter holding the exact same one. Arista grins: “AB, AB – 2AB.” Bollywood bingo, anyone? I think it was the coolest punch to add on.

The celeb parade continues: We see Mahesh Bhatt with a classic jacket that says, “Actor ka baap,” Aman Gupta of Shark Tank flashes a cheeky smile, Yashraj Mukhate cranks up the beats, and Sreeleela dazzles on the dance floor. Bassi shows up — moonlighting as a server. Meanwhile, Jannat Zubair and Sakshi Shivdasani whisper, her whereabouts.

Flipkart strikes gold by blending nostalgia and now. By placing a digital creator at the centre and surrounding her with a star-studded cast, the brand nails the balance between mass appeal and Gen-Z cool.

Visually rich, cheeky, and dripping with filmy flair, this ad isn’t just about deals — it’s a reminder that in Flipkart’s world, a killer bargain might just be your ticket to celebrity status.