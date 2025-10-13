Flipkart’s Diwali Sale Ad Serves Drip With Pankaj Tripathi

The drip swerves are in with Diwali. So is Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale, but this time it has a massive Gen-Z twirl to it, with Pankaj Tripathi and Raj Shamani in a contemporary, new-age podcast setup. What gets you is the ‘Dripathi’ transition with unlimited ‘Bro’ invasion.

It’s been just a few days since Pankaj Tripathi blew off the sail, transitioning into a massive fashion tempest. Pictures rolled in back and forth on social media. Within minutes, Pankaj Tripathi took over Ranveer Singh’s sartorial crown, and we witnessed what we didn’t expect but deserved.

Followed by Ranveer Singh urging the latter, who’s mastered subtlety as his theatrical craft— “Arre! yeh kya, Guruji?! Hum sudhar gaye, aur aap bigad gaye?” It later became quite a stir. And Flipkart, being one of the kind e-commerce giants, merged it right, setting the tone with a contemporary podcast. Raj Shamani was a perfect pick for the script, noting his popularity on social media.

Everything is ‘Bro’, Everyone is ‘Bro’

Bro is becoming the next colloquial terminology. Everything is bro, everyone is bro—bro makes everything swagger and toasts the moment with a ‘yo.’ Precisely what we get to see is Pankaj Tripathi charming us with his constant ‘bro’ immersed answers, which follow Raj Shamani’s questions.

There is a quirk to it, in short. The humour dropped at every instance is calculated. When Raj Shamani asks Pankaj Tripathi about the viral photo, which had Bollywood invade, the latter asks him to carry on with the ‘forecast.’ Now, if I understand correctly, podcasts are mostly about prophecies nowadays. And here I see the underlined humour. Later, Raj Shamani corrects him and brings on a midlife crisis. Pankaj Tripathi replaces crisis with ‘crispy and salty.’

Tripathi then admits his upgrade. His lengthy bro-chimed monologue ends with the product showcase, where he showcases his new phone, purchased from the Big Bang Diwali sale. Pitches done perfectly, the campaign marks a revolution, therefore. With the content anatomy shifting to short-form platforms, this one was crafted with care and precision.

Coming to Flipkart, it has paved the way. The way that promotes a major merger between the two worlds, one from the internet, the other from the theatrics. Let’s call this a regeneration.