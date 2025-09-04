Italian Fashion Master Giorgio Armani Dies At 91

Giorgio Armani, the ever-venerated Italian Fashion Designer and billionaire fashion brand owner has passed away at the age of 91. He is known for his timeless style and elegance. He changed the way people saw suits, giving both men’s and women’s designs a modern, clean look.

Armani expanded into beauty, perfumes, music, sports, and luxury hotels. His company made over £2 billion a year, showing his talent not just in design, but in business too.

Even in his final days, Armani kept working. A message from his brand said he was full of energy and always focused on new ideas and people around him.

Armani also made a big difference in the fashion world. After a model died from an eating disorder in 2006, he became the first major designer to stop using very underweight models. He cared about health and wanted the industry to change.

He also helped shape today’s red carpet fashion, making it more stylish and elegant.

With a legacy built on elegance, innovation, and integrity, Giorgio Armani will be remembered not just as a designer, but as a visionary who changed the way the world dresses — and thinks.