MindFlex Pilates Hub Launches Fourth Studio in Mumbai; Sets Sights on Pan-India Growth

MindFlex Pilates Hub, the boutique Pilates brand, has expanded to its fourth location in Mumbai, now open in Andheri. The opening strengthens the brand’s presence in the city and signals the start of its expansion into major metros across the country. Since its founding in 2024, the brand has scaled rapidly, establishing premium studios in Santacruz, Kandivali, Malad, and now Andheri. In less than twelve months, the brand has opened four studios, reflecting the rising demand for high-quality reformer Pilates in India and positioning itself as a leader in the country’s evolving wellness market.

Every MindFlex Pilates Hub studio features only three reformers per location. This allows trainers to deliver sessions that are highly personalised, detail-oriented, and rooted in alignment and breath. By keeping class sizes intentionally small, the brand ensures each workout feels restorative as well as strengthening, offering clients the rare luxury of true one-on-one focus within a boutique setting.

Talking about the launch, Jasneet Sadana, Founder of MindFlex Pilates Hub, said: “India is ready for a new approach to wellness. We have shown that a small, carefully designed format can have a big impact. With thriving studios in Mumbai and expansion underway in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida, our vision is to make Pilates accessible in a way that is premium, personal, and purposeful. We are building a culture of intelligent movement that will resonate nationwide.”

The brand’s national roadmap includes new studios across Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Pune, and Punjab in 2026, with a growing pipeline of franchise partners expressing interest. As wellness consumers increasingly seek boutique experiences over mass-market gyms, MindFlex Pilates Hub stands out with it unique blend of precision-led training, quiet-luxury design, and client-centered approach.