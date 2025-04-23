MindFlex Pilates Hub: Mumbai’s Most Trending Pilates Brand Opens Third Studio, Launches App

MindFlex Pilates Hub, recognized as Mumbai’s most trending Pilates brand, is thrilled to announce the opening of its third state-of-the-art studio in Kandivali West. Following successful establishments in Santacruz West and Malad East (catering to Bandra, Juhu, Khar, Santacruz, Malad, Goregaon, Kandivali, and Andheri), this new location further solidifies MindFlex Pilates Hub’s commitment to making high-quality Pilates accessible to a broader audience across India.

Adding convenience for its valued members, MindFlex Pilates Hub is also excited to announce the launch of its dedicated mobile application. This innovative app empowers members with a personalized experience, allowing them to mark attendance, book classes, and reschedule sessions seamlessly. This digital enhancement minimizes operational hurdles and streamlines the overall member journey, paving the way for further scaling of operations.

“Driven by my personal experience with Pilates’ transformative benefits, I founded MindFlex Pilates Hub to make this practice accessible to everyone,” says Jasneet Sadana, Founder & Director of MindFlex Pilates Hub. “Witnessing our growth to become Mumbai’s trending Pilates brand fuels our passion to expand nationwide. The overwhelming interest from various regions has prompted us to explore franchise models, ensuring we can bring Pilates to those eager to embrace it beyond our current reach. We aim to democratize Pilates across India, breaking down barriers and making it available to all.”

MindFlex Pilates Hub has quickly become the preferred choice for fitness enthusiasts across Mumbai. It is trusted by a prominent list of celebrities, including Divyanka Tripathi, Mona Singh, Maniesh Paul, Sharad Kelkar, Barkha Singh, Sonal Chauhan, Samir Kocchar, and Tanuj Virwani.

The new Kandivali West studio, located at 203 Vora Hive 67, Next to Raghuleela Mall, Kandivali West, Mumbai—400067, will offer the same premium Pilates experience that has made MindFlex Pilates Hub a leading name in the fitness industry. It will cater to the community of Kandivali, Borivali, and Malad. Members can expect expert instruction, a supportive environment, and a focus on achieving their individual fitness goals through the transformative power of Pilates.