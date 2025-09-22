Surbhi Chandna’s 36th Birthday Glow-Up Hits the Beach!

Actress Surbhi Chandna, who rose to fame with hit TV shows like Ishqbaaaz, Naagin 5, and Sherdil Shergill, is starting her 36th year with style, sunshine, and some much-deserved relaxation. The popular star, known for her charisma on-screen and impeccable fashion off-screen, celebrated her 36th birthday on September 11, and soon after jetted off on a romantic vacation with her husband, Karan Sharma.

Now, her latest vacation pictures are lighting up Instagram — and fans can’t get enough.

In one standout shot, Surbhi relaxes on a wooden swing surrounded by lush greenery, with palm trees swaying in the background. Dressed in a green bandeau top, maroon satin pants, and a vibrant pink scarf, she perfectly channels the carefree charm of a tropical escape.

Another photo captures a tranquil moment under an outdoor shower, where she stands with eyes closed, enjoying the refreshing water. The serene setting and natural vibe show a softer, grounded side of the actress that fans rarely see.

And of course, there’s the stunning beach shot — where Surbhi kneels in the wet sand, smiling brightly, the ocean behind her and joy all over her face. It’s raw, real, and totally vacation goals.

Karan Sharma and his partner share glimpses of their romantic getaway, giving fans a peek into their post-wedding adventures, even though he doesn’t appear in these specific frames.

From being a household name on television to embracing nature and love off-screen, Surbhi Chandna is living her best life — and doing it in absolute style.

Here’s to sun, sand, and the start of a fabulous new chapter at 36.