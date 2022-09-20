It’s very amazing that railway stations look so good considering that they are essentially practical structures whose sole purpose is to carry you from wherever you are to somewhere else. In reality, towering structures, palaces, and cathedrals devoted to the power of the stream and the technology that supplanted it were inspired by the railway, making them some of the most iconic municipal architecture of the previous 200 years.

They show that there is no need for practical infrastructure to appear dated or routine by building cross-country and cross-continental travel networks. Don’t trust us? Here are 10 railway stations from across the world that are so amazing you won’t even care if your train is delayed, spanning a variety of styles, ages, and continents.

1. Napoli Afragola, Naples: Despite Mount Vesuvius, one of Europe’s most active volcanoes, looming over it like some sort of bio-mechanical beast slithering across the high-speed rail line connecting Naples and Salerno, Afragola nevertheless manages to attract the attention. The layout of the station allows its many components to move independently of one another and, ideally, remain intact should the earth begin to quake.

2. Gare do Oriente, Lisbon: Lisbon’s Gare do Oriente, a Gothic-inspired metal and glass pavilion, opened in time for the massive “Expo ’98” world exposition to receive the influx of millions of tourists. With a basement shopping centre and police station serving as its concrete “roots,” the towering design by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava was created to maximize natural light during the day. At night, it resembles an illuminated forest.

3. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai: Although Chhatrapati Shivaji is still referred to informally as “VT” in honor of its former name, Victoria Terminus, it actually has little in common with Britain’s own magnificent Victorian railroad, St Pancras. With its abundance of domes and spires and four-meter-tall marble statue meant to symbolize “Progress,” in case anyone missed the point, it’s actually far grander than George Gilbert Scott’s Gothic red-brick effort. Since 2004, Chhatrapati Shivaji has been a Unesco World Heritage Site, making it one of Mumbai’s most famous structures.

4. Gare de Metz-Ville, Metz: Although the city’s main station initially gives the impression of being a church that has been transformed into a station, it is actually a remnant of the imperial past rather than a place of worship. It is the fourth railroad station to occupy this location, and although it has been there for more than a century, Kaiser Wilhelm II constructed it in 1908 to proclaim German dominance over the area. Along with private quarters for the Kaiser, it features a stained-glass window depicting the Holy Roman Emperor Charlemagne.

5. Kanazawa Station: The city’s primary train station is a remarkable synthesis of the past and present. A sizable traditional wooden torii gate, similar to those found outside Japanese shrines, is in front of it, and the Motenashi Dome, a glittering structure made of glass and aluminum, covers the station’s entrance. Every last aspect has been carefully considered, down to the glittering platform columns that are adorned with gold leaf, one of Kanazawa’s most well-known exports.

6. Estación Central, Santiago: Officially known as Alameda (after the main street in the Chilean capital), Estaçion Central was established in 1885; however, it wasn’t until the current structure’s opening in 1897 that it gained notoriety, which is perhaps not surprising given that it was designed by Gustave Eiffel. A large, elaborate steel roof that sweeps across the entire structure like an enormous albatross is affixed to two beautiful white colonnaded station buildings that are situated on either side of the tracks.

7. Huddersfield Station: Pevsner and Betjeman, among other architectural experts, praised Huddersfield Station, a Corinthian palace of a station. The design for Huddersfield, which is lavish even by Victorian termini standards, was a collaboration between two different train companies with the goal of connecting the two with a single, especially ostentatious centerpiece. The oil painting of Felix, the “senior pest controller,” should be admired by guests.

8. Central do Brasil, Rio de Janeiro: For very obvious reasons, railway stations are typically rather horizontal. However, this one in the heart of Rio boasts a 400-foot-tall Art Deco tower that is infamous for consistently showing the wrong time. The station was originally home to the headquarters of the now-defunct Estrada do Ferro Central do Brasil railway system.

9. Grand Central, New York: Possibly the world’s most well-known train station. Even if you’ve never visited Grand Central Station in New York, chances are you’ve seen it in films like “North by Northwest” and “The Avengers.” It is also well known for its own works of art, including a massive (albeit slightly inaccurate) star chart mural that hangs from the main concourse’s ceiling and a variety of well-known interior and exterior murals, sculptures, and paintings.

10. Dunedin Station: Although he had supposedly favored an alternate design that had a “Scottish manor house” character, architect George Troup became known as “Gingerbread George” thanks to this fairytale castle made of basalt and limestone. The facility, which once housed New Zealand’s busiest station but has since witnessed a sharp fall in traffic, is now home to the New Zealand Sports Hall of Fame in addition to a restaurant and an art gallery. The main platform is changed into the “largest runway in the world” each year for a fashion show.