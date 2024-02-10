A Peek Into Munmun Dutta’s Thrilling Colombia, See Pics

Munmun Dutta, the talented actress in the town, recently jetted off from Mumbai yesterday and waited for a few hours in Zurich, Switzerland, and now, finally, she is at her destination. The wanderlust actress often travels to new places across the globe. And now her next destination is Colombia. Let’s take a look below.

On Thursday, Munmun took to her Instagram handle and informed her fans that she had reached her next vacation place, Colombia, saying, “And I have reached my destination.. the beautiful COLOMBIA. She also revealed that she had been traveling for the last 24 hours, and now she is finally at her place. “After A 24 HOURS JOURNEY, I AM HERE!!” She is currently in Bogota, Colombia.

Getting to her place, Munmun shared a glimpse of the city with her fans. And with the visuals, it’s all beautiful and greenery. Her thrilling ride also had some artistic walls. The street art is just amazing and a treat to the eyes. After an exciting day, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress enjoyed good food to start her vacation. “Some authentic Columbia good to start with.”

For her Colombia vacation, the actress got dressed in refreshing style as she donned a green color co-ord set, and with minimalistic makeup, she completed her overall appearance.

