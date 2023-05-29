Entrepreneur Aman Zode Is Venturing Into The World of International Travel

Anyone who is familiar with Zode and his work, knows that he is an unstoppable force. Once he sets his sights on something, he doesn’t leave any stone unturned in achieving his vision. He has proved his prowess as a marketing executive and is now expanding his entrepreneurial focus. He had said earlier this year that he has big plans in the making, and now that big secret has been unveiled!

Aman Zode has founded an international travel firm – Globe Safar.

His new venture, “Globe Safar”, is an ode to his love of travelling and gaining new experiences. As the name suggests Globe Safar specialises in international travel and brings a seamless travelling experience to customers. Zode has partnered with travel experts and providers in famous international locations like Thailand, Dubai, Vietnam, Maldives and across Europe to bring the best selection of hotels, restaurants and experiences at the best prices.

He says, “The upcoming generation of Indians are such enthusiastic travellers, and I am one of the millions of Indians who have this deep wanderlust of seeing the world and experiencing its wonders. We can of course look up pictures and videos of places, but actually being there and seeing the sights in-person is an irreplaceable feeling.”.

Venturing into this industry at this time is a smart move on Zode’s part as scores of travel destinations have gained prominence and this added to the easing of COVID restrictions has brought in a resurgence in travelling. While he had to build MyMediaMatte from scratch when he was a young unknown entrepreneur, Globe Safar is a glistening new addition to the name and success he has built as a marketer and entrepreneur. With his perfectionist disposition and ability to innovate, everything Aman Zode touches turns gold, and Globe Safar’s story won’t be any different.