ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Travel

Entrepreneur Aman Zode Is Venturing Into The World of International Travel

Aman Zode, 24 is the founder of MyMediaMatte and is known for his innovative and impactful marketing techniques. The Nagpur-based entrepreneur has worked with prominent national and international brands, and has turned many heads with his larger-than-life marketing campaigns.

Author: IWMBuzz
29 May,2023 14:41:29
Entrepreneur Aman Zode Is Venturing Into The World of International Travel

Anyone who is familiar with Zode and his work, knows that he is an unstoppable force. Once he sets his sights on something, he doesn’t leave any stone unturned in achieving his vision. He has proved his prowess as a marketing executive and is now expanding his entrepreneurial focus. He had said earlier this year that he has big plans in the making, and now that big secret has been unveiled!

Aman Zode has founded an international travel firm – Globe Safar.

His new venture, “Globe Safar”, is an ode to his love of travelling and gaining new experiences. As the name suggests Globe Safar specialises in international travel and brings a seamless travelling experience to customers. Zode has partnered with travel experts and providers in famous international locations like Thailand, Dubai, Vietnam, Maldives and across Europe to bring the best selection of hotels, restaurants and experiences at the best prices.

He says, “The upcoming generation of Indians are such enthusiastic travellers, and I am one of the millions of Indians who have this deep wanderlust of seeing the world and experiencing its wonders. We can of course look up pictures and videos of places, but actually being there and seeing the sights in-person is an irreplaceable feeling.”.

Venturing into this industry at this time is a smart move on Zode’s part as scores of travel destinations have gained prominence and this added to the easing of COVID restrictions has brought in a resurgence in travelling. While he had to build MyMediaMatte from scratch when he was a young unknown entrepreneur, Globe Safar is a glistening new addition to the name and success he has built as a marketer and entrepreneur. With his perfectionist disposition and ability to innovate, everything Aman Zode touches turns gold, and Globe Safar’s story won’t be any different.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
My dream destination would be Paris: Abhay Bhadoriya
My dream destination would be Paris: Abhay Bhadoriya
Here’s how Hrithik Roshan’s fans reacted to his ‘Best Actor’ IIFA win
Here’s how Hrithik Roshan’s fans reacted to his ‘Best Actor’ IIFA win
'Naseeb Se' song from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha garnered 53 million views across all platforms
'Naseeb Se' song from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer 'Satyaprem Ki Katha garnered 53 million views across all platforms
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot leaves Brar house, Dilpreet gets upset
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot leaves Brar house, Dilpreet gets upset
Shocking! South Star Sharwanand Got Injured In An Accident
Shocking! South Star Sharwanand Got Injured In An Accident
Exclusive: Brijendra Kala to be a part of Swara Bhaskar starrer Mrs. Falani
Exclusive: Brijendra Kala to be a part of Swara Bhaskar starrer Mrs. Falani
Read Latest News