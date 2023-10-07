Lifestyle | Travel

I believe with every new trip we create new memories: Jyotirmoy Sinha

Bengali TV serial actor Jyotirmoy Sinha, who is currently seen in the Zee Bangla show Phulki, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more

Bengali TV serial actor Jyotirmoy Sinha, who is currently seen in the Zee Bangla show Phulki, loves to travel and explore new places. Hence, the actor got into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Travel by car

Your most memorable travel was:

I feel every trip is a new experience, with every new trip we create new memories

Vacation spot you long to go?

Every time I wish to explore a new destination. Having said that repeating a place is mostly coincidence.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My two close friends. I enjoy traveling along with them.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual during travel. I feel being comfortable and relaxed is more important during a trip.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I don’t enjoy traveling alone. I usually want my friend’s company while I am traveling.

Any road trip experience:

Yes, we friends went on a bike to Mousuni Island, which is located towards the Southern end of West Bengal, near Bakkhali. It is surrounded by the Bay of Bengal on three sides and a river on one side. It is adventurous as you need to cross the river to reach the Islands.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Eating.

