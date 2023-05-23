I love to travel with my friends and my dog, Jasper: Sneha Chauhan

Sneha Chauhan who has previously acted in Simar Ka Sasural 2, is currently seen playing the role of Taashvi in TV show, Saavi Ki Savaari reveals her travel buddy, road trip experience and more.

Talented actress Sneha Chauhan started her career in acting after participating as a contestant in shows like India’s Got Talent Season 7 and Boogie Woogie. Later, she also appeared in a Gujarati TV show, Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam. The diva, who has previously acted in Simar Ka Sasural 2, is currently seen playing the role of Taashvi in the TV show, Saavi Ki Savaari. Sneha loves to travel and explore new places and hence she got into a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed her travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Though it becomes quite easy by plane but still want to travel by car because I am more used to that. No chance of a boat because I have an aqua phobia.

Your most memorable travel was:

I haven’t yet been able to travel more because of my studies and shoots. I just traveled from Mumbai to my hometown Vadodara.

Your favorite travel buddy:

I would love to travel with my friends and, of course, my dog – Jasper.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I love casuals more

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I would choose all of them because I never went there.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I love my solo company, but travelling should be with your special ones!

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I am a dancer first, so dancing is my first hobby… and with dancing, I also love singing.