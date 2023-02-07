Navigate

I would love to travel to Amsterdam: Ashwat Kanth Sharma

Ashwat Kanth Sharma reveals his travel buddy, road trip experience and more.

Young and talented Ashwat Kanth Sharma, who is known for D Company and Dhahanam, loves to travel and explore new places. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Boat, as it’s not common.

Your most memorable travel was:

It was Goa in 2013.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Amsterdam

Your favorite travel buddy:

Daria Gavrushenko (actress).

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual but travel in style

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beaches

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With someone.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Clicking pictures and recording videos. I listen to music.

