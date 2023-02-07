I would love to travel to Amsterdam: Ashwat Kanth Sharma

Young and talented Ashwat Kanth Sharma, who is known for D Company and Dhahanam, loves to travel and explore new places. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.
Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?
Boat, as it’s not common.
Your most memorable travel was:
It was Goa in 2013.
Vacation spot you long to go:
Amsterdam
Your favorite travel buddy:
Daria Gavrushenko (actress).
Styled up or Casual during travel:
Casual but travel in style
Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:
Beaches
Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?
With someone.
Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?
Clicking pictures and recording videos. I listen to music.