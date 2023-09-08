My most memorable travel was to Shimla: Yash Rathee

Model and actor Yash Rathee, who was previously seen in a short film ‘108’ by Manuj Sharma, loves to travel and explore new places. Hence, the actor got into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

Travel by car. I enjoy driving and exploring places. I believe you are your own boss while you are in a car.

Your most memorable travel was:

I remember traveling to Shimla. It was a family trip and the most memorable one. I enjoy climbing the hills.

Vacation spot you long to go?

Coimbatore, a city in Tamil Nadu will be the spot I long to go. I want to see the Adiyogi Shiva Statue and explore the place.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My college friends are my travel buddies.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

I prefer casual while traveling.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills. I love hills and find them adventurous.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I am a solo traveller. I can enjoy myself while exploring places.

Any road trip experience:

Yes. I remember driving in snowfall, that was my amazing time during a road trip.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I am a music lover hence need a good playlist while traveling. I am not much into singing and dancing and I also avoid eating much when I am on a tour.