My most memorable trip was to Phi Phi Islands, in Thailand: Armaan Sandhu

Actor Armaan Sandhu, who made his acting debut in the movie B.A. Pass 3 in 2021, has also appeared in the movies like Pari (2021), and Kidnapper (2021) among others. The actor loves to travel and explore new places and hence got in an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I love cars and road trips are amazing. I also enjoy driving so it will be travel by car for me.

Your most memorable travel was:

My most memorable trip was to Phi Phi Islands, in Thailand. I would love to visit the place again. The place is a blessing from nature.

Vacation spot you long to go?

The vacation spot I would want to be at will be Kinnaur, in Himachal Pradesh. India seriously has some best places to enjoy a vacation.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My travel buddy, my friend Harry.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual, completely in my comfort zone, and no stress to look good. Just to be relaxed and feel happy.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

My preferred choice is hills, but yes I enjoy exploring so I am not just limited to it. I will also enjoy other places too.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I prefer my friend’s company mostly whenever I am traveling.

Any road trip experience:

Yes, I went to Kinnaur, in Himachal Pradesh. My trip was from Punjab, my hometown.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

I am Punjabi, so good food is my first choice.