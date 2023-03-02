Enchanting beauty Priya Bapat is a well-known Marathi actress. She is known for her movies like Aamhi Doghi, Timepass 2, Kaksparsh, and many more. The diva was also a part of the Hotstar series ‘Mayanagari- City Of Dreams’. Apart from her acting, she is very famous among fans for her hot looks and gorgeous avatars.

Priya makes all styles and dresses look absolutely stunning on her. She balances her style between sophisticated and cool. She is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable style. Right from rocking a casual look to acing a red carpet look in a saree or gown, Priya’s style game is always up to the mark.

Recently, Priya took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo in which she can be seen sitting in a snow-clad area. Priya revealed missing the winter season. She captioned her post: “Missing the winter ❄️” Check below!