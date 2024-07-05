2024 Brides-to-Be, Discover Your Dream Lehenga In Nora Fatehi’s Exquisite Collection

Bridal lehengas have undergone significant evolution. Many Bollywood celebs have adopted the lehenga set as the trend for their weddings. Several Bollywood superstars have been snapped looking trendy for their weddings. Nora Fatehi, known for her flawless style and fashion-forward choices, has designed a gorgeous collection of lehengas ideal for brides-to-be in 2024. Here’s our stunning collection that is a must-see for everyone planning their perfect wedding:

Nora Fatehi’s Bridal Lehenga Collections For Brides-

1) Red Bridal Lehenga

If you’re a bride-to-be looking for a stunning lehenga design, take inspiration from Nora Fatehi’s embroidery bridal lehenga. The intricate gold threadwork embroidery adorning the lehenga skirt with a maroon hemline is unique, while the deep V-neck design of the blouse makes this a distinctive choice. The heavy embroidery dupatta brings the whole look together.

2) Beige Bridal Lehenga

Take inspiration from this beige lehenga to be on trend with your ethnic outfit choices. The lehenga skirt’s silver embroidery and thread work look gorgeous, while the subtle beige color makes the ensemble a refreshing choice. The deep neck mirror work studded blouse and sheer dupatta add sparkle to the outfit you must own for your big day.

3) Beige Semi-Embroidery Bridal Lehenga

If you’re an extravagant bride looking for the perfect eye-catching lehenga, take inspiration from this royal beige lehenga. The lehenga has pearl embellishment with thread work, semi-embroidery work with a fish skin style with the sleeveless hands, and a deep neckline blouse, making this a show-stopping outfit as a bridal look.

For brides-to-be in 2024, Nora Fatehi’s exquisite lehenga collection promises to bring your wedding day dreams to life with unparalleled elegance and style.