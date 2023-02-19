Actress, producer, and philanthropist Nicole Mary Kidman (Companion of the Order of Australia) is a dual citizen of the United States and Australia. She started performing when she was young and has accomplished much during her life, including receiving Australia’s highest civil honour, the Companion of the Order of Australia.

One of Hollywood’s top actresses and an icon to the entire world, Kidman is undoubtedly one of the industry’s top performers.

Kidman began exhibiting hints of success in the Australian film business before moving to Hollywood, which appeared like a pipe dream at the time.

Early career: At 15, Nicole Kidman made her acting debut in several Australian television programs and motion pictures. In 1989’s “Dead Calm,” she made her Hollywood debut.

Oscar wins: Kidman won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002 for her work in the movie “The Hours.” Critics have praised her performances. In addition, she has received nominations for the Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Marriage With Tom Cruise: From 1990 to 2001, Kidman was wed to the actor Tom Cruise. Connor and Isabella were the two children whom the couple adopted jointly.

Philanthropy: Kidman is extensively interested in charitable work and has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 1994. She has also given to other nonprofit organizations comparable to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Room to Read.

Dual Citizenship: Kidman, a dual citizen who has resided in the United States and Australia all of her life, is a dual citizen. Between her residences in Sydney and Nashville, she frequently divides her time.

A career in singing: In addition to her work as an actress, Kidman has experimented with singing, releasing a cover of the song “Come Away With Me” for the soundtrack of the movie “Australia” in 2012.

Film Producer: The television series “Big Little Lies” and the movie “Rabbit Hole” are just a couple of the award-winning ventures Kidman has produced that have helped her establish a reputation for herself in the world of movies. In addition, in support of women in the film industry, she launched Blossom Films 2017, her own production company.

In Conclusion, Nicole Kidman has a strong presence in the entertainment business and is a gifted actor and humanitarian. Kidman has established her flexibility as an actress and her dedication to changing the world throughout her career, which began in her native Australia and has since expanded to include a successful Hollywood career. Therefore, it is understandable why followers adore her worldwide, given her many accomplishments.

Source: discover walks, mind food, fascinate