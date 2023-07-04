ADVERTISEMENT
A Fan Filled affair for the Kantara star Rishabh Shetty on his birthday 7th July

Rishab Shetty, the multi-talented director, writer, and actor is all set to celebrate his birthday in style with an event dedicated to his beloved fans and well-wishers. Fondly known as the "box office phenomenon," Rishab has undeniably left an indelible mark on the Indian entertainment industry with his masterpiece, 'Kantara,' which took the nation by storm in 2022.

Author: IWMBuzz
04 Jul,2023 21:04:18
The grand celebration will be held at Nandi Link Ground on 7th July and will bring together scores of admirers, fans and well-wishers. Taking to social media, he shared a video of him inviting fans, which says, “This birthday, with all of you who have given immense love and support, Join me at Nandi Link Grounds in Bengaluru at 3 pm on July 7th. see you all there!”

Rishab Shetty has seen one of the biggest turnaround of his career as an actor but despite the busy schedule he has, he is also known to be a family man as he always prioritizes his family before anyone and everything. Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audience back to the roots and culture with the prequel of his globally hit Kantara in the making.

