Amruta Khanvilkar is a well-known and talented diva in the Marathi regional film industry. Amruta has been engaging audiences for a long time with her superb presentation, and she is still considered one of the social media influencers with the fastest development. The diva rose to prominence because of her performance in the film Chandramukhi. As a result, she has emerged as the industry’s most visible and trendy celebrity.

Amruta is lovely and seductive, and the combination of these attributes is more than enough to make her the “crush” of many men’s hearts. Amruta Khanvilkar is the most popular actress in the industry and among her followers because of her beauty and charisma. Her acting abilities have amazed everyone, and her style is now the new talk of the town.

Amruta Khanvilkar, the engaging personality who is a shining jewel in the Marathi cinema industry, is getting ready to greet the spring season. And, as always, Amruta establishes her own rules for wearing style and glam factor. So she’s dressed up in a white and blue striped blouse with beige pants today, and she looks gorgeous.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Picture Appearance

Amruta Khanvilkar donned a casual white and blue striped top with beige bell-bottom pants. Her hair was dressed in a side-parted curly hairdo. She applied a heavy makeup look that included a smokey black eye, Kamal eyeliner, brown blush, and glossy pink lipstick. She wears a golden necklace as an accessory. She sits on the chair, displays her shoulders, gives the camera a starry dashing expression, and shoots an up-angle view in the photo.

In the second image, she sits on the chair again, displaying her side shoulder appearance, holding a shirt, and giving an intense stare to the camera for the photoshoot. Amruta Khanvilkar captioned her Instagram post, “#mondayblues with a hint of #sunshine @trilogy_works @vivedawellnessvillage #amrutakhanvilkar #chandramukhi #chandra #style #chillzone.”

Did you like Amruta Khanvilkar's latest appearance in a white and blue shirt and beige pants?