To continue their long-standing partnership with the Maison, Guerlain welcomed Angelina Jolie in Paris on January 30, 2023. Furthermore, with the assistance of Guerlain’s Director of Sustainability, Cécile Lochard, he planned a Bee School session with Lorène Mouchet, the horticulturist, for the opening ceremony Guerlain x UNESCO Women for Bees class in 2021.

The Ecole Henri Barbusse, an elementary education in the town of Clichy-sous-Bois, which is commonly connected with LVMH, hosted this Bee School discussion as a part of a wider broadcast curriculum. Owing to that, the Maleficent actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photodump from the Bee school where we can spot her interacting with the youngsters from the school, teaching them about the importance of conservation of bees. She looked stunning in her beige low coat dress with no makeup and chic accessories. Looks ideal for the event.

Sharing the photodump on her social media handle, Angelina Jolie wrote, “I had the pleasure of participating in a Bee School a few weeks ago at a primary school in Clichy-sous-Bois, France, to teach the kids the key role bees play as pollinators to our food safety and in biodiversity conservation. The class was lovely. Brilliant young minds asking great questions. Children always understand quickly what adults often try to overcomplicate or excuse. There were many smiles except when they realized that without bees there was no chocolate!”

She added, “We discussed how the disappearance of bees is a worldwide phenomenon which is endangering biodiversity.These are the kinds of committed daily actions you can do with your kids at home:

Techniques:

1. Plant ‘melliferous’ – pollen and nectar-rich plants – to create a safe habitat and substantial food source for bees.

2. Set up your own bee waterer at home. Bees need water, not only to quench their thirst, but also to nurse developing larvae and keep their nests cool during summer.”

Angelina also educated her followers on how people can take necessary steps to conserve bees at home, saying, “This is how you can create a safe bee waterer at home: * Grab a large bowl, not made of plastic or aluminum. It is important that the materials are porous or mineral, so that the bees can have a better grip and avoid drowning. Such materials let water fill in the little gaps more easily, allowing bees to drink. * Add water and rocks, stones and/or pebbles. Corks can also be a good alternative. * Place the waterer in your garden. Bees must be able to access it easily, so it should be left out in the open, in a large enough area that is free of any safety hazards. @Guerlain #GuerlainBeeSchool #GuerlainforBees”

Here take a look-

What are your views on the importance of the conservation of bees? let us know in the comments below-