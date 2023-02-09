Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway already swayed people with her acting skills on screen. Besides her impactful features in films, she is known for her fashion. She has an eye for fashion and style and keeps her best foot forward. The impeccable styling in gorgeous dresses always keeps her in the headlines. She can carry different styles with grace and elegance. Today check out Anne Hathaway’s red-carpet appearances in red outfits.

1) Anne Hathaway made a stunning walk on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2018 in New York City. She opted for a crimson red Valentino Haute Couture. The wacky hairstyle, blushed cheeks, crimson lip color, and beautiful smile made her appearance worth watching.

2) The Witches star, for her hot red appearance at the Met Gala 2014 red carpet, wore a bold red two-piece dress with a strapless tube top and a long skirt with slits from both sides. In addition to her stellar look, diamond earrings, bold matte lips, and a bright smile uplifted her appearance.

3) The gorgeous stars walked the Oscar 2011 red carpet in all-red princess’ tail gowns. She wore a beautiful strapless tail gown with ruffle detailing. She looked stunning with her beautiful smile, bold red lips, messy bun, and diamond necklace. Anne Hathaway buzzed in headlines for her bold look.

4) Anne Hathaway turned heads toward her in a bold red look, wearing a one-shoulder ruffle gown with a floor-sweeping tail. She styled herself with smokey eyes, red lips, and a sleek hairstyle. And diamond hoop earrings accessorized her appearance. She looked breathtaking in this look.

5)Anne Hathaway made a stunning fashion file on the red carpet of Devil Wears Prada in a plain v-neckline gown. In addition, a pair of gold earrings, blushed cheeks and a messy hair bun completed her style in this picture. The actress’s glimpse has dropped throughout her red outfits.



Which of the above looks of Anne Hathaway in red did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.