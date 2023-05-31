ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's important message to MS Dhoni after 5th IPL trophy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always been at the forefront of things when it comes to admiring and respecting MS Dhoni. Right now, let's check out how both of them reacted after CSK'e win in IPL 2023. Let's check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
31 May,2023 09:35:38
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's important message to MS Dhoni after 5th IPL trophy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most admired and adored pairs that we have in the country. Both of them are wonderful and inspiring in every way possible and fans love them. Before being a celebrity couple in the first place, they are also humongous stars and individuals at a professional level. While Anushka Sharma is an A-lister actress in the Hindi film fraternity since the very beginning of her career in 2009, Virat Kohli on the other hand, has been the best player in this country after Sachin Tendulkar. Be it literally any format of the game, Virat Kohli has managed to create impact and deliver results for the country in the best way possible.

Check out the latest that both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have to say about MS Dhoni:

Given the kind of busy schedules that they both have, it’s not daily that they get to spend a lot of time with each other. But hey, when they actually do get time for each other, they always ensure that they embrace their much-needed breaks in order to refresh themselves before going ahead again in life. Well, right now, both Virat and Anushka have taken a break from their respective work. RCB got eliminated from the tournament and that’s why, both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got an opportunity to spend time with each other and watch the IPL final together. In the end, they both saw MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings win the title for the 5th time and in the process, they both couldn’t hold themselves back from sharing special messages for Mahi. Well, do you want to check out here? Here you go –

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's important message to MS Dhoni after 5th IPL trophy 811516

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's important message to MS Dhoni after 5th IPL trophy 811517

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Wonderful right Virushka fans? Well, let us all know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Alia Bhatt goes all ‘awe’ of Anushka Sharma’s Cannes look
Alia Bhatt goes all ‘awe’ of Anushka Sharma’s Cannes look
Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps
Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna and Anushka Sharma shower love on Karan Johar, see adorable snaps
Kareena’s bold red lips or Anushka’s graceful pink, which would you pick for a day out?
Kareena’s bold red lips or Anushka’s graceful pink, which would you pick for a day out?
Check out this throwback video of Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor fighting like kids
Check out this throwback video of Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor fighting like kids
Cute Moment Captured: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma from the field after scoring a century
Cute Moment Captured: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma from the field after scoring a century
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Latest Stories
Anushka Shetty makes big announcement, fans can't keep calm
Anushka Shetty makes big announcement, fans can't keep calm
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal pray in Lord Shiva temple in Lucknow, pic goes viral
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal pray in Lord Shiva temple in Lucknow, pic goes viral
Anushka Sen's Bengaluru moment is too special, (beautiful pics inside)
Anushka Sen's Bengaluru moment is too special, (beautiful pics inside)
Too Cute: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's unseen adorable childhood snaps go viral
Too Cute: Jannat Zubair Rahmani's unseen adorable childhood snaps go viral
Watch: Avneet Kaur's makeup inspiration for ideal girls' night out
Watch: Avneet Kaur's makeup inspiration for ideal girls' night out
Siddharth Nigam's special BTS connection, says, "I purple you"
Siddharth Nigam's special BTS connection, says, "I purple you"
Read Latest News