Atul Parchure opens up on how wrong treatment made his cancer worse, says ‘I couldn't even walk’

Best known his comic roles Atul Parchure, famous for his roles in Marathi and Hindi films, has recently disclosed his ongoing battle with cancer in an honest and revealing interview. Atul, a familiar face on The Kapil Sharma Show, shared that his initial cancer treatment took an unfortunate turn, exacerbating his health condition

Atul Parchure talks about his struggles

Talking to YouTube channel Mitramhane, Atul said, “I had completed 25 years of my wedding. I was fine when we went to Australia and New Zealand. But after a few days, I wasn’t able to eat anything. I felt nauseous, and knew something was wrong. My brother later gave me some medicine but they didn’t help me. After visiting many doctors, I was asked to get ultrasonography done. When the doctor did it, I saw fear in his eyes and I felt there was something wrong.”

He added, “I was told I have a tumor about 5 centimeters long in my liver and that it is cancerous. I asked him whether I would recover or not, and he said, ‘Yes, you will’. My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong. My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. The wrong treatment actually worsened the condition. I couldn’t even walk. I used to fumble while talking. In such a condition, the doctor asked me to wait for one and a half months. They said if they do the surgery, I’d get jaundice for years and my liver will be watery or I wouldn’t survive. Later, I changed doctors and took proper medication and chemotherapy”,

He also revealed how he couldn’t go for the international tour along with the Kapil Sharma team, saying, “I have been doing Kapil Sharma show for many years. They called me to play Sumona’s father. I could not perform in those episodes due to my cancer. I could have gone on the international tour with Kapil. I will soon know whether I have recovered completely or not.” as quoted by DNA.