‘Bolo Na’ - the love song from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail - set to release tomorrow

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial 12th Fail has grabbed the attention of cinegoers with its intriguing and captivating trailer. After the trailer received an amazing response, the makers are now about to drop the first song from the film. ‘Bolo Na’, a soulful romantic song from the Vikrant Massey-starrer will release tomorrow.

A dulcet melody, ‘Bolo Na’, is sung by Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal. The beautiful lyrics penned by Swanand Kirkire and the tune is composed by Shantanu Moitra. With a bunch of such talented artistes, it would definitely be a treat to watch the song tomorrow on its release.

‘Bolo Na’ will be released under the label, Sa Re Ga Ma Music.

So, get ready to lose yourself in the romantic vibes of ‘Bolo Na’ from 12th Fail.

As a teaser, the makers shared a small teaser/poster to give us a glimpse of the song.

They captioned it, “Apne dil mein dabi feelings ko iss song se #BoloNa ❤️

Song Out Tomorrow, 13th October, on Saregama Music Youtube and all major streaming platforms.”

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failures and Restart.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.