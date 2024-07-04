Close-up Photos Of Animal Starrer Triptii Dimri In Sensual Black Gowns

Triptii Dimri, known for her roles in the film Animal, has recently stunned fans with her latest fashion shoot, featuring seven different black gowns. The close-up photos capture her in various sensual and sophisticated looks, highlighting her elegance and grace. Take a look at the photos below!

Triptii Dimri’s Black Gowns-

Strapless Gown

Triptii Dimri looks stunning in a Western fit with a sleek silhouette accentuating Triptii’s figure. This gown features a black strapless, tube-style midriff fitting, with an attached grey rhinestone embellishment in the lower portion, offering a balance between sophistication and glam look to her appearance.

Thigh-High Slit Gown

Triptii chose a black gown with a dramatic flair and strappy sleeves. The gown features a deep neckline with a midriff cut, giving a daring approach to her look. The thigh-high slit design emphasizes her toned leg, with the gown’s flowing fabric enhancing its stunning effect.

Bodycon Gown

Triptii Dimri opts for a stunning, sophisticated appearance in a Western gown. The monochrome strapless, tube-style elements are strategically placed to enhance the gown’s allure. The gown features a bodycon silhouette that adds texture and depth to the outfit.

Backless Gown

Bhabhi No. 2, aka Tripti Dimri, looks stunning in a black gown with a deep V-neckline, which exudes classic glamour. This gown has a fitted midriff bodice with a sleek mermaid thigh-high slit cut, which features a glam appearance. The train and backless look give a touch of fiery appearance to her look.

Asymmetric Gown

Triptii looks striking in a black gown with a daring backless design. The gown features a low back with delicate halter straps that make a stylish statement. The front of the gown has a daring keyhole midriff fitted, with the bodycon asymmetric hemline highlighting her toned physique in a statement piece.

Ruched Gown

Triptii opts for a black gown inspired by vintage fashion, featuring elements like a round neckline and sheer full sleeves, with an elegant bodycon fit. The gown has a ruched pleated style asymmetric hemline. This outfit adds a timeless silhouette to the gown.

Triptii Dimri’s selection of six black gowns showcases her versatility and fashion sense. With its unique design and sensual appeal, each gown highlights different aspects of elegance and glamour.