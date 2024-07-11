Debashree Roy : ‘Kolkatar Roshogolla’ does eat rasgolla herself?

Rasgolla sweet is Bengali pride. There is a whole song about this sweet in the Bengali movie ‘Rakte Leka’. Debashree Roy acted in the film released in 1992. She was seen as a pickpocket. She was the heroine of the film.

Debashree said, “Rasgolla is my favorite sweet.” She eats and feeds her precious pets rasgolla. Dogs shouldn’t be feeded sweets. The hair falls from their body. But Debashree said, “Veterinarians told me to feed Rasgolla. But only if there is acidity. Consuming rasgolla improves digestion in dogs.” With the addition of Debashree, “those on a diet can also eat Rasgolla.”

Debashree can eat many rasagollas at once. Her favorite is Nalengur’s Rasgolla. She eats when winter comes. she prefers rasgolla made in small shops in the district more than in Kolkata. Delicious rasgolla is also available at the sweet shop near her house in Kolkata.

Debashree’s belief in her unique association with rasgolla is unwavering. Rukmini Maitra dances on the same song with a morden touch. But she boldly declares, ‘No one can be the ‘Rasgolla of Kolkata’ except me. It’s impossible.’ Her challenge to maintain this title, even in the face of a remake of the iconic song in the Dev-Rukmini starrer ‘Cockpit ‘, is truly inspiring.