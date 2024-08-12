Dev and Rukmini Maitra’s Romantic Getaway: Couple Spotted in Saudi Arabia Amidst Stunning Hill and Sand Landscapes

Dev and Rukmini Maitra, the lead actors in the hit Bengali film industry, have been making headlines with their rumored relationship. Recently, the couple shared pictures on their social media handles, giving fans a sneak peek into their romantic getaway. The stunning images feature the couple amidst picturesque hill and sand landscapes, with the golden sun casting a warm glow.

Although the exact location of their vacation was not revealed, the pictures suggest they have gone to a beautiful destination in Saudi Arabia. The couple’s social media posts have sparked excitement among their fans, eagerly awaiting more about their relationship.

In a recent interview, Rukmini Maitra opened up about her challenges when news of her relationship with Dev first surfaced. The actress revealed that she was slapped by her mother and faced a lot of trouble at home. However, the couple has put the past behind them and is now enjoying each other’s company.

Dev and Rukmini Maitra's Romantic Getaway: Couple Spotted in Saudi Arabia Amidst Stunning Hill and Sand Landscapes

Dev and Rukmini’s relationship has been the subject of much speculation, with fans eagerly waiting for them to make it official. The couple’s romantic vacation has only fueled the fire, with fans showing them love and blessings on social media.

The couple’s chemistry on and off screen has been undeniable, and their fans can’t get enough of them. As they continue sharing glimpses into their personal lives, fans eagerly await what’s next for this power couple. Will they make their relationship official? Only time will tell. For now, fans enjoy the romantic moments Dev and Rukmini shared on social media.