Director Subhrajit Mitra’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Actress Srabanti Chatterjee Fuels Romance Speculations

The talented Tollywood actress Srabanti Chatterjee celebrated her birthday on August 13, and director Subhrajit made sure to make it special with a heartfelt message. He shared a picture of himself and Srabanti on social media, wishing her a happy birthday and calling her “gorgeous.” The post has sparked fresh speculations about a romantic relationship between the two, who have been working together on the upcoming film Devi Chaudhurani.’

The rumors of a relationship between Subhrajit and Srabanti have been circulating for a while now, with many speculating that their closeness on the ‘Devi Chaudhurani’ sets was more than just professional. However, both Subhrajit and Srabanti have denied the rumors, with Srabanti even expressing annoyance at the constant speculation.

Srabanti has had a tumultuous personal life, with three marriages and divorces before the age of 36. Her most recent divorce from Roshan Singh is still pending. Subhrajit, on the other hand, is 48 years old and has been directing films for many years.

Despite their denials, the rumors of a romantic relationship between Subhrajit and Srabanti continue circulating. Subhrajit’s birthday message for Srabanti has only added fuel to the fire, with many fans and followers speculating about the nature of their relationship.

It remains to be seen whether Subhrajit and Srabanti will continue to deny the rumors or finally confirm the speculation. One thing is certain, however – their chemistry on screen is undeniable, and fans eagerly await the release of ‘Devi Chaudhurani’ to see them in action together.