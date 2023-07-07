Find Out Janhvi Kapoor's Soul Food While In Shoot

Janhvi Kapoor is buzzing all over the internet with her upcoming film Bawaal. The film’s teaser is anticipating fans for the tragic love story amidst the war. On the other hand, the actress is busy shooting for her next film Ulajh. She took advantage of the shoot days and revealed her soul food. Read more to know.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Soul Food

The beautiful diva dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram account. In the latest shared pictures, Janhvi Kapoor is looking aesthetic in a black and white avatar. She dropped the behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her next film Ulajh. The actress had a great time until now shooting for the film. In contrast, she is excited about her upcoming film Bawaal.

In the caption, she mentioned that it has been 20 days of shooting for Ulajh, and 20 more days are left. Also, it’s her soul food. Yes, you heard it right; it’s not food but the feeling. “20 days of Ulajh done. 20 more to go, food for the soul.” This means shooting and acting is Janhvi Kapoor’s soul food.

In contrast, Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Bawaal teaser created a buzz on the internet yesterday. And the film will be released on the 21st of July on Amazon Prime Video.

