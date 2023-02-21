Lisa Rinna and Florence Pugh embraced Harris Reed Fashion Show in London on Thursday together and made an unusual double act, dressing opulently in sparkle. The actress from Don’t Worry Darling, 27, and the ex-RHOBH star, 59, divulged that they’ve been mates on social media for a while in a video that the ex-RHOBH star, 59, posted to her Instagram profile. And this show became their medium to honour their first meeting.

Sharing the video on her Instagram earlier, she wrote, “@harris_reed tonight what a magnificent show! ✨ Love finally meeting you @florencepugh ❤️ All The Worlds a Stage

William Shakespeare”

Pugh sported a calico black and gold outfit with a thigh-high slit skirt and a split bustier with a neck scoop. Boots and a stark disc-shaped crown that gave her the appearance of wearing an illusion completed her look. Lisa flaunted her midriff while wearing a sheer sequin top without the need for a bra. The stunning woman equalled her top with a pair of gaucho pants, gold-sequined pants that reached the floor. She wore musky eye makeup and managed to pull her short brown hair hair back from her face.

People couldn’t stop praising Florence for her stunning look in the pictures. One wrote, “Gorgeous Florence but that’s one very odd looking attire.”

Another wrote, “Florence is absolutely gorgeous”

A third user wrote, “Loving me some Florence Pugh 😍”