From Kiara to Janhvi and others: Actresses who nailed the high-slit look with their signature style

Author: Kunal Kothari
When it comes to making a glamorous statement, Bollywood divas know just how to turn heads. From shimmering gowns to daring cutouts, these leading ladies have elevated the high-slit trend to new heights. Here’s a roundup of five Bollywood beauties who aced the high-slit game:

Janhvi Kapoor

Dazzling in a golden rhinestone gown, Janhvi Kapoor stole the show with her off-shoulder ensemble featuring a daring high slit, exuding elegance and allure effortlessly.

Kiara Advani

Channelling edgy vibes in a cutout blue gown, Kiara Advani exuded confidence with a slit and a chic cape, striking the perfect balance between contemporary fashion and timeless elegance.

Kriti Sanon

Making a statement in a corset gown, Kriti Sanon turned heads with her high slit and large ruffles adorning the slit border, infusing a touch of drama and sophistication to her ensemble.

Nora Fatehi

Commanding attention in a sensual black gown, Nora Fatehi looks gorgeous in a cutout gown with a slit.

Saiee M. Manjrekar

Radiating glamour in a ravishing red gown, Saiee M Manjrekar stunned audiences with her asymmetrical drape and a high slit, adding that extra oomph to her already captivating look.

The fashion game is on-point for these actresses as they continue to radiate glamour, and style-statement in custom-made gowns for their respective events. While some opted for a lighter and brighter color, a few others resorted to the always-reliable black. Let us know which is your favorite.

