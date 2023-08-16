ADVERTISEMENT
Geethanjali star Girija Shettar makes a comeback to screens after 20-year hiatus, read

The film boasts an ensemble cast, featuring the talents of Vihan, Ankita Amar, and Mayuri Nataraja, who have also carved significant roles within the framework of this upcoming cinematic masterpiece.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Aug,2023 21:28:22
Remember Girija Shettar from the famous movie “Geethanjali”? Well, she’s back! After not being in movies for 20 years, she’s making a big comeback.

With her last prominent role gracing the Telugu film “Hrudayanjali” back in 2002, Girija Shettar is now gearing up for a triumphant comeback in the world of cinema. Her much-anticipated return comes in the form of “Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali,” a Kannada film helmed by director Chandrajith Belliappa. In this captivating narrative, Shettar steps into the shoes of Madhumitha, a single mother, infusing her character with the same irresistible charm and profound depth that made her performances iconic.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, featuring the talents of Vihan, Ankita Amar, and Mayuri Nataraja, who have also carved significant roles within the framework of this upcoming cinematic masterpiece. “Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali” is a collaborative effort, with GS Gupta and Rakshit Shetty taking up the roles of producers under the banner of Paramvah Studios. The musical canvas of the movie has been carefully painted by Gagan Baderiya, ensuring an auditory experience that complements the visual journey, as mentioned in 123 Telugu.

As the curtain lifts on this much-awaited cinematic endeavor, fans and enthusiasts alike are advised to keep their anticipation alive for further revelations and insights into what promises to be a remarkable comeback story. Stay tuned for more details as they unfold, and prepare to witness Girija Shettar’s renaissance on the silver screen.

