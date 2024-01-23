“Getting Married Is Not A Huge Priority In My Life Right Now,” Taapsee Pannu

Everyone wants to know when Taapsee is marrying her beau Mathias Boe. When I ask about her plans to tie the knot Taapsee quips, “There is enough tying of the knot happening all around to keep the media happy. Getting married is not right now a huge priority in my life. Nor has it ever been on my bucket list. So I am not thinking of any wedding date as of now.”

What she IS thinking about is film production. ““There are various productions of mine at different stages.Some are being cast, others are being pitched to co-producers and funders. I am still a new producer and I don’t want to slip up.”

She admits her journey so far as a producer has not been easy. “It has a learning experience, about how one puts together a film, how one gets advice on production from every direction. I now understand why women are reluctant to get into production.One has to shoulder huge responsibilities.”

One major hurdle Taapsee encountered was to be able to produce films the way she wanted. “No matter how much keenness your funders show in backing your movie, they still want to add masala, which doesn’t always go with the story you want to tell, just so that it becomes the clichéd ‘safe’ masala film, although we all know there is nothing like a foolproof project. I’ve learnt so much during the production of Blurr and Dhak Dhak.”

These experiences have not embittered Taapsee. “I wouldn’t call them horrible experiences. There were good and bad incidents as a producer.So I will classify it as a learning experience. If I need to survive and flourish as a producer, I need to adapt myself to the demands on me as a producer.”